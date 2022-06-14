Kate Middleton attends the Order of the Garter Service in a head-to-toe blue outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of this colour...

Kate Middleton attended the Order of the Garter Service on Monday, looking beautiful in a head-to-toe blue outfit. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband, Prince William, and other members of the royal family as they arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. This year, the Duchess of Cornwall was installed as Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Kate Middleton wore a periwinkle blue coat dress for the occasion, paired with a matching fascinator from Juliette Botterill Millinery. The Duchess finished off the bright ensemble with blue sling back shoes from Aquazzura (one of her favourite fashion brands) and a blue clutch bag with scalloped detailing.

Video you may like:

Kate is a big fan of blue coat dresses, and was spotted wearing a similar style back in March. If you were hoping to recreate the royal look, then you’re in luck, as we’ve scoured the internet for our favourite alternatives for you to shop.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s blue coat dress: