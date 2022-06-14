Kate Middleton attends the Order of the Garter Service in a head-to-toe blue outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of this colour...
Kate Middleton attended the Order of the Garter Service on Monday, looking beautiful in a head-to-toe blue outfit. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband, Prince William, and other members of the royal family as they arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. This year, the Duchess of Cornwall was installed as Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.
Kate Middleton wore a periwinkle blue coat dress for the occasion, paired with a matching fascinator from Juliette Botterill Millinery. The Duchess finished off the bright ensemble with blue sling back shoes from Aquazzura (one of her favourite fashion brands) and a blue clutch bag with scalloped detailing.
Kate is a big fan of blue coat dresses, and was spotted wearing a similar style back in March. If you were hoping to recreate the royal look, then you’re in luck, as we’ve scoured the internet for our favourite alternatives for you to shop.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s blue coat dress:
Tuxedo Wrap Dress,
was £195 now £156 | Karen Millen
Showing off sharp tailoring, a waist-defining tie belt and wrap-over lapels, this tuxedo-inspired dress is sure to turn heads at sunset cocktail hours and balmy summer soirees.
Dee Pale Blue Crepe Shift Dress, £229 | LK Bennett
A feminine take on a classic style, the Dee shift dress is perfect for long-awaited summer occasions. Crafted from stretch crepe in a pretty iris blue, it has an elegant sweetheart neckline, cap sleeves, a fitted silhouette and a pencil skirt with a back vent.
Tuxedo Tie Waist Midi Dress,
was £199 now £159.20 | Coast
This piece takes inspiration from classic tailoring with its tux-like lapels and front. An adjustable sash tie belt offers the ultimate fit, while still allowing for comfort.
Noemi V-Neck Bias Cut Midi Dress,
was £225 now £112 | Ted Baker
The ‘Noemi’ is a striking midi dress with a V-neck front and a flowy shape, crafted with a bias cut to allow for a little extra stretch.
