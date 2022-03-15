Here’s where you can buy Kate Middleton’s stunning blue coat dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton stepped out yesterday for the Commonwealth Day Service in London, wearing a gorgeous blue dress coat and jewellery that was a subtle nod to Ukraine.

Her outfit was by one of her favourite British designers, Catherine Walker, who is behind many of the Duchess’ coat dresses, worn to big events such as the Christmas Day service and her children’s christenings.

Kate matched a pillbox hat to her royal blue outfit, and finished off her look with suede court shoes and a navy clutch bag.

You can currently only buy Catherine Walker designs at her store in Chelsea, however I’ve found some similar styles online which I think you’ll love.

HOBBS Tilda Pure Wool Coat – £299 at M&S

This classic coat from Hobbs is crafted from luxurious pure wool for a premium feel. The tailored design is cut to an easy regular fit for an elegant, streamlined look. It’s lined for extra comfort and features a button-through fastening. View Deal DOUBLE BREASTED WOOL LOOK COAT – £25 at boohoo

A warm and durable classic that mimics a sheep’s wool blend and is perfect for winter. View Deal

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

While the colour of Catherine’s outfit is reminiscent of the Ukrainian flag, there was another subtle nod to the country in her outfit. The matching sapphire and diamond necklace and earring set she wore was the same one she chose when she met with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelensky in 2020.