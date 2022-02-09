Kate Middleton’s latest blazer is our new wardrobe essential

The Duchess of Cambridge looked so chic during her latest outing...
On Tuesday morning, Kate Middleton stepped out in a sophisticated new addition to her wardrobe. During a visit to the PACT (Parents and Children Together) headquarters in Southwark, the Duchess sported a stylish check blazer by Catherine Walker. If you didn’t know, Catherine Walker is one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands.
The royal met with volunteers and attendees of PACT Southwark’s weekly MumSpace group, which provides a space for parents to work through any challenges they are facing.
Kate paired her statement blazer with black cigarette trousers by L.K. Bennett and black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. She accessorised with a croc-effect leather belt, a pendant necklace and pearl earrings, how chic?
After admiring her latest look, we’ve come to realise that a check blazer might just be the wardrobe staple that we are missing. Not only are they super on trend, but they can be paired with everything from knitwear, shirts and even dresses. Sadly, Kate’s exact blazer is no longer available, however, we have scoured the internet and found lots of alternatives for you to shop. Don’t forget to check out our round up of the best blazers for women, too.
Check Irish Linen Suit Blazer,
was £180 now £126 | Jigsaw
This relaxed style blazer features a check print, a double button closure, jet flap pockets and a back vent.
Grey Checked Blazer,
was £65 now £50 | River Island
River Island’s check blazer has 3/4 length ruched sleeves, notched lapels and a button front fastening.
Ted Baker Kyria Checked Stretch-Woven Blazer,
was £265 now £106 | Selfridges
The ‘Kyria’ blazer by Ted Baker features an exposed button fastening, buttoned cuffs and a double-breasted silhouette.
Mango Studio Check Blazer, £89.99 | John Lewis
Mango always has an amazing selection of blazers, including this grey checked number that is available to shop on John Lewis.
Essie Multi Prince Of Wales Blazer, £298 | Reiss
We love this Prince Of Wales blazer by Reiss. It features lightly padded shoulders, buttoned cuffs, a single-breasted button front, notch lapels and patch pockets.
As for hair and makeup, the Duchess wore her locks in a beautifully blow-dried style and went for a natural makeup look. If you want to know what products she might have used, we’ve got the low down on all of Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.
Happy shopping…