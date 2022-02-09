Kate Middleton’s latest blazer is our new wardrobe essential

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked so chic during her latest outing...

On Tuesday morning, Kate Middleton stepped out in a sophisticated new addition to her wardrobe. During a visit to the PACT (Parents and Children Together) headquarters in Southwark, the Duchess sported a stylish check blazer by Catherine Walker. If you didn’t know, Catherine Walker is one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands.

The royal met with volunteers and attendees of PACT Southwark’s weekly MumSpace group, which provides a space for parents to work through any challenges they are facing.

Kate paired her statement blazer with black cigarette trousers by L.K. Bennett and black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. She accessorised with a croc-effect leather belt, a pendant necklace and pearl earrings, how chic?

After admiring her latest look, we’ve come to realise that a check blazer might just be the wardrobe staple that we are missing. Not only are they super on trend, but they can be paired with everything from knitwear, shirts and even dresses. Sadly, Kate’s exact blazer is no longer available, however, we have scoured the internet and found lots of alternatives for you to shop. Don’t forget to check out our round up of the best blazers for women, too.