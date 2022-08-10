Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If they're good enough for J.Lo...

Jennifer Lopez has been giving us all of the summer fashion inspiration as of late. During her dreamy European honeymoon with Ben Affleck, she was spotted in a stunning Reformation dress, before sporting a pair of killer platform heels in Paris.

The star might have returned to California, but her bold outfit choices certainly haven’t stopped. On Monday, Jennifer could be seen heading to a dance studio wearing a tie-dye tracksuit and carrying a deep green Birkin bag. The best part? Her hot pink sunglasses.

The ‘Chain Reaction’ glasses are from none other than Australian sunglasses brand, Quay. This brand has been spotted on lots of celebrities over the years, from the likes of Jessica Alba and Gigi Hadid.

Although the celebs love them, they are surprisingly affordable. That’s right, J.Lo’s pair are only £49, and they are still available to shop. But we’d be quick, as we doubt they’ll be around for long…

Chain Reaction Sunglasses, £49 | Quay

This oversized cat eye style will glam up any look with its premium injection frame and luxe metal link detailing along its wide reinforced arms. Plus, it has a built-in nose bridge for added comfort.

If pink isn’t your thing, not to fear, as the sunglasses come in lots of different colours. Our favourites have to be the tortoiseshell and black styles, as they’ll go with everything in your wardrobe.

Chain Reaction Sunglasses, £49 | Quay

Tortoiseshell sunglasses will never go out of style. Pair yours white a white linen dress and brown sandals for a timeless summer look.