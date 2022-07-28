Everyone is talking about Jennifer Lopez’s killer platform heels

We will be buying a pair ASAP.
Jennifer Lopez has been serving up some seriously stylish looks during her honeymoon in Paris. First, the star was spotted in a hot pink dress by Reformation, and now J.Lo is continuing with her Barbiecore aesthetic in a pair of pink platform heels.
The 53-year-old could be seen wandering around with her husband, Ben Affleck, wearing a pair of wide-leg jeans, a blue jumper and velvet heels with an open-toe. Perfection.
J.Lo accessorised with gold sunglasses, a matching belt and a mint blue handbag. If that wasn’t enough, the following day the star wore a similar look, sporting a pair of killer white platform heels.
Jennifer could be seen leaving the Crillon hotel in a chic white blouse, with another pair of blue, wide-leg jeans. We’re not sure what we love more, her slicked back bun, oversized sunglasses, silver hoops or tan accessories.
Getty Images Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images 1411226292
If you want to get your hands on a pair of Jennifer Lopez’s heels, we’ve linked some of our favourite styles below. Just keep on scrolling and get ready to shop.
For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best summer sandals, or for something a little more comfy, give our edit of the best trainers a go.
Get the look: Jennifer Lopez’s platform heels:
Metallic Platform Sandal, £59.99 | Mango
Make a statement in these metallic shoes. They feature a rounded toe, an ankle strap and a wide heel, which is surprisingly easy to walk in.
Simmi White Divine Platform High Heels, £40 | Schuh
The ‘Divine’ heel comes in a white colourway with a patent upper and chunky silhouette to add edge to any formal fit this season. Cross over strap detailing and a block heel complete this must-have look.
Valentino Garavani Tan-Go 120 Patent-Leather Platform Sandals, £810 | Net-A-Porter
The brand that started the craze. Made in Italy from patent-leather, these shoes have chunky platforms, a curved strap crossing the instep and a slimmer one that fastens at the ankle.
Hide Away Extreme Platform Courts, £59.99 | Office
With Barbiecore taking over the fashion world, we couldn’t not include a hot pink pair. This style has a block heel and a buckle fastening, and we are obsessed.
Purple Satin Platform Heeled Shoes, £55 | River Island
If you want a more muted colour, why not go for this soft lilac pair? They are made from a satin fabric with a more wearable platform sole.
Jimmy Choo Heloise 120 Platform Sandals, £695 | Harrods
Jimmy Choo is renowned for its timeless glamour, which is clearer than ever in the sleek profile of the ‘Heloise’ sandals. Defined by their statement platform and block heel, they’re perfect for bringing height and elegance to your look.