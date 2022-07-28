Everyone is talking about Jennifer Lopez’s killer platform heels

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jennifer Lopez has been serving up some seriously stylish looks during her honeymoon in Paris. First, the star was spotted in a hot pink dress by Reformation, and now J.Lo is continuing with her Barbiecore aesthetic in a pair of pink platform heels.

The 53-year-old could be seen wandering around with her husband, Ben Affleck, wearing a pair of wide-leg jeans, a blue jumper and velvet heels with an open-toe. Perfection.

J.Lo accessorised with gold sunglasses, a matching belt and a mint blue handbag. If that wasn’t enough, the following day the star wore a similar look, sporting a pair of killer white platform heels.

Jennifer could be seen leaving the Crillon hotel in a chic white blouse, with another pair of blue, wide-leg jeans. We’re not sure what we love more, her slicked back bun, oversized sunglasses, silver hoops or tan accessories.

If you want to get your hands on a pair of Jennifer Lopez’s heels, we’ve linked some of our favourite styles below. Just keep on scrolling and get ready to shop.

