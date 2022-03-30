Y2K fashion is back and it's better than ever...
Remember the days of the Juicy Couture tracksuit? Loved by Hollywood it-girls such as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, there was nothing more glam than the colourful velour sets that featured the iconic diamanté logo designs.
If you have ever found yourself yearning for that nostalgic noughties design, then you will be delighted to hear that Ganni have just launched a new collaboration with Juicy Couture, and it’s velvet tracksuits galore.
The exclusive 13-piece collection includes the most responsibly produced version of the iconic tracksuit to date. It is made with a mix of certified organic and pre-consumer recycled cotton as well as recycled polyester.
The collaboration also includes t-shirts, caps, dresses, tops and leggings in certified organic and recycled materials. It channels the cult Y2K aesthetic throughout, with fun diamanté detailing and logo-splashed styles.
We’ve included our favourite pieces from the Juicy Couture collaboration for you to shop below. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our round ups of the best summer dresses, summer sandals and the best sunglasses.
Ganni x Juicy Couture: Our top picks
Ganni x Juicy Couture Zip Hoodie, £175 | Ganni
This cropped zip-up velour sweatshirt features a drawstring hood, kangaroo pockets, a bomber-style elasticated hem and signature diamanté rhinestone encrusted monogram G & J logos.
Ganni x Juicy Couture Straight-Leg Drawstring Sweatpants, £155 | Ganni
The matching velour sweatpants feature slip pockets, an elasticated drawstring waistband and signature diamanté rhinestone encrusted monogram G & J logos.
Ganni x Juicy Couture Mesh Ruched Halter Top, £145 | Ganni
Pair with this sleeveless mesh top in the exclusive mixed logo print. It is finished with a unique V-neck halter tie closure and gathered ruching for a flattering silhouette.
Ganni x Juicy Couture Logo Cap, £95 | Ganni
Throw on this organic cotton snapback cap with any outfit, featuring signature diamanté rhinestone encrusted logos.
Ganni x Juicy Couture Zip Turtleneck Sweatshirt, £175 | Ganni
This cropped zip-up velour sweatshirt features the exclusive mixed logo print, a high mock-turtleneck, slip pockets, raglan sleeves and signature diamanté rhinestone encrusted logos.
Ganni x Juicy Couture Zip Hoodie, £175 | Ganni
The cropped zip-up velour sweatshirt also comes in black, and features a drawstring hood, kangaroo pockets and signature diamanté rhinestone encrusted logos.