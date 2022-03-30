Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Y2K fashion is back and it's better than ever...

Remember the days of the Juicy Couture tracksuit? Loved by Hollywood it-girls such as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, there was nothing more glam than the colourful velour sets that featured the iconic diamanté logo designs.

If you have ever found yourself yearning for that nostalgic noughties design, then you will be delighted to hear that Ganni have just launched a new collaboration with Juicy Couture, and it’s velvet tracksuits galore.

The exclusive 13-piece collection includes the most responsibly produced version of the iconic tracksuit to date. It is made with a mix of certified organic and pre-consumer recycled cotton as well as recycled polyester.

The collaboration also includes t-shirts, caps, dresses, tops and leggings in certified organic and recycled materials. It channels the cult Y2K aesthetic throughout, with fun diamanté detailing and logo-splashed styles.

The collaboration also includes t-shirts, caps, dresses, tops and leggings in certified organic and recycled materials. It channels the cult Y2K aesthetic throughout, with fun diamanté detailing and logo-splashed styles.

Ganni x Juicy Couture: Our top picks