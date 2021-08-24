Here’s how you can help Afghan refugees by donating your clothes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve been watching the Afghanistan conflict with mounting horror the past couple of weeks, you’ll no doubt be wondering what you can do to support the people fleeing the country.

There are many ways you can help, including writing to your local MP and donating to various charities. If you aren’t able to support in these ways, there is another thing you can do: donate your clothes.

Thrift+, an online vintage store, has teamed up with Choose Love, which is supporting the people of Afghanistan, to open an online store to raise profits for them.

Depending on your financial situation, you can help out in two ways. The first is donating any unwanted clothes that you may have. You can order a free ThriftBag online, fill it with clothes and accessories, and return it. You’ll even get credits as well as raising funds for the charity.

The other option is to buy anything from the Second Life Store, as the profits go towards providing clothing, shelter and more to those in need.

You’ll likely be able to pick up a great designer bargain too, as there are items by the likes of Marni, Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and more for a fraction of the original retail price.