Here’s how you can support displaced people in Afghanistan right now

The world has watched in horror as the Taliban seized Afghanistan, taking over the country’s capital, Kabul, this week.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the Afghanistan government collapsed as the Taliban took hold of the presidential palace on Sunday, ending the coalition’s 20-year presence in the country.

‘We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan,’ tweeted Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. ‘I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians.’

With the immediate Taliban rule leaving millions of Afghans fearing for their rights and lives, civilians are trying to flee the takeover at any cost.

Kabul International airport has been overwhelmed by people trying to leave the country, with distressing video footage showing people desperately climbing barbed wire fences and clinging to the sides of moving US military planes in order to escape. But with planes now grounded on the tarmac, there is no way out.

According to World Vision, there are 18.4 million people in Afghanistan right now who are in desperate need of help. 8.2 million of these are children, many of whom are displaced and in desperate need of food, shelter and healthcare.

Over 60 countries have come together to issue a joint statement to the Taliban, calling for them to allow people to leave Afghanistan. But what can we do on an individual level to support the displaced people affected by the conflict?

How can we help victims of the Afghanistan conflict?

‘The situation in Afghanistan is horrifying,’ Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill MP posted to Twitter. ‘But there are things we can all do: Pressure PM to provide urgent humanitarian support + protect the most vulnerable. Amplify voices and support the work of Afghan activists. Donate to orgs working in Afghanistan.’

Write to your local MP about Afghanistan

Campaigners are encouraging people to write to their MPs to call for urgent humanitarian support and safe passage from Afghanistan for civilians and refugees, even sharing a template of a letter to send and a link to find the name and address of your local MP.

As well as keeping informed and contacting local MPs, we can also make change by supporting and donating to organisations that are giving aid on the ground.

Donate to an organisation providing aid on the ground

1. Afghan Aid

Afghan Aid is giving emergency support to families whose lives have been uprooted by the takeover. This includes financial support, kitchen kits to cook and safely store food, hygiene kits, solar powered lamps/ stoves, and emergency food parcels.

DONATE HERE

2. Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief is working on the ground to provide food packs, hygiene and water storage kits and emergency shelter for displaced families in Afghanistan.

DONATE HERE

3. Sanitary Products for Displaced Afghan Women

Sanitary Products for Displaced Afghan Women is a GoFundMe project raising money to provide sanitary products as well as baby supplies for displaced women and their children.

DONATE HERE

4. Turquoise Mountain Trust

Turquoise Mountain Trust has been working in Afghanistan for over 15 years and is able to provide critical emergency support on the ground through its vast network.

DONATE HERE

5. Rukshana Media

Rukshana Media is a media outlet by Afghan women, reporting on issues that affect them as well as the crisis on the ground. They are raising money to keep their outlet running, pay their staff during this crisis and to ensure that women are being heard amid the Taliban takeover.

DONATE HERE

6. Nowzad Rescue

Nowzad Rescue is an animal welfare charity, raising funds and awareness to evacuate dogs, cats and staff after they have been deemed no longer safe.

DONATE HERE

We will continue to update this article.