You can get slippers made to look just like your dog and we need them

All of the yes.

If you have a dog, you’ll know that the love is real. You probably take millions of photos of your pet because you need evidence of how cute they are while they’re sleeping, and you just love a good sofa snuggle with your pooch when you get home from work.

But what if we told you that you can now get your dog’s adorable face made into a pair of fluffy slippers?

Thanks to the masterminds at Cuddle Clones, you can now get a pair of custom made slippers that look exactly like your fur baby.

The company recreates your pet’s face and they guarantee 100% satisfaction or money back. But let’s be honest, who isn’t going to be completely over the moon with a pair of these?

How cute are they?

The dog slippers do come with a hefty price tag.

They’ll set you back $199 (£153), but can you put a price on true love?

So much work goes into creating the slippers that they’ll take eight weeks to make, but you can pay extra to get them delivered in six, four or eight weeks – depending on how badly you need them in your life.

And if that’s not enough, you can also get a customisable plush clone of your dog so that you can snuggle with your pet while you’re away.

We’re sold.