You can now get matching BFF necklaces for you and your dog

Everyone loves doggy cuddles, and there’s nothing quite like coming home from a long day at work to see you pet pooch. Science also says it’s better to sleep next to a dog than a human – so who are we to disagree?

And if you’re keen to show off just how strong the bond between you and your fur baby is, you’ll already have invested in slippers made to look like your dog, these matching dog and owner jumpers and a load of goodies from the Disney petwear range.

But if you really want to tell the world that your cute canine is your BFF, you’ll want to get your hands on these dog and owner matching best friend necklaces that are, quite frankly, just genius.

SlashPile Designs, based in Toronto, is selling a range of Pet-Human Best Friend necklaces with two different designs for you and your good boy.

There’s a bone pendant on a sterling silver chain for you, and a silver collar tag with a bone cut-out silhouette for your doggo, as well as a heart-shaped version.

The full description on their website reads: ‘Is your dog your BFF? Why not express that bond with an extra special matching necklace set that fits together.

‘The jump ring on the dog tag are soldered closed for extra security, so it won’t open during playtime. Round dog collar tag is 1″ in diameter and the bone pendant is about 1/2″ wide. The necklace comes on an 18″ chain. The pieces are saw-pierced, and each set may vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the technique.

‘This tag is the perfect gift for you and your pet, or for the animal-lover in your life!’

You also have the option to customise the pendant and add a laser-engraved name, number or phrase, and prices start from £60.

We’re sold.