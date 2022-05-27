Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Chanel lovers, listen up. We’ve just heard that the V&A are set to host an exhibition all about the work of Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel. That’s right, the exhibition will cover the French designer’s whole career, from the opening of her first boutique to the showing of her final collection.

It is set to take place in London in 2023, and we are already counting down the days. It will showcase 180 looks, alongside jewellery, accessories, cosmetics and perfumes. What more could you want?

It is based on “Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto,” the 2020 Palais Galliera exhibition, and will include collections of the Palais Galliera as well as pieces from the V&A’s own archive. The exhibition will also look at the designer’s relationship with British culture, such as the work that she did with British textiles.

It’s no secret that the work of Gabrielle Chanel changed the fashion world forever, and many of today’s trends can be traced back to her iconic designs.

It wasn’t all fashion, either. If you’ve read our guide to the best Chanel perfumes, then you will know that Chanel N°5 is one of the most famous fragrances in the world, created by Gabrielle Chanel herself.

Even the bottle is iconic, and we aren’t ashamed to admit that we keep ours proudly on display in our bathrooms at all times.

We have no doubt that this new exhibition will be a hit with fashion lovers. In fact, many other designers, including Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior, have also had exhibitions in museums around the world, which were incredibly popular with fans.

