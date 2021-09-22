Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed why the Queen’s Sandringham Estate “feels like home” for his family.

Though the Cambridges have their own country residence, Anmer Hall, just a stone’s throw from Sandringham House, William and Kate have previously borrowed the Queen’s country bolt-hole to use as an office space when the monarch has been elsewhere.

So it’s no surprise that the royal family of five are proud to call Norfolk home, with William admitting, “We love this area.”

Speaking in BBC One documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, William credits his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, for his love of the coastal county.

“Sandringham has always been a really, really important part of his life,” William said. “He was tasked with being the warden, managing the estate from 1952. I think for him, being up here, was an escape.”

Following his retirement in 2017, Prince Philip, who died in April, spent much of his time at Wood Farm on the 20,000-acre estate.

“He likes the fact that he’s been able to have an impact here,” William added. “He’s planted over 40 kilometres of hedge land, 45 woods, over two million trees. These things really matter to the makeup of the surrounding area.

“He doesn’t talk or waffle, he wants to get involved and do it himself and that’s what he’s done here. He’s really been heavily involved in shaping and deciding the future of the environment here.”

Speaking of his own love of Sandringham, William continued: “For me, coming here and now living here, everything that he’s done has led up to Catherine and I feeling that this is a part of the country we want to be in. We love this area, it feels like home, and that’s because of what he’s created.”

The Cambridges spent much of lockdown in Norfolk, homeschooling their three children at Anmer Hall. Though the family have since returned to London for the beginning of the new school year, they frequently return to their country residence for school holidays.

William is joined by his brother, Prince Harry, and cousins Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the hour-long documentary, which will air on BBC One tonight.