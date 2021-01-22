The Cambridge family is borrowing Sandringham from the Queen for a bit of peace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the news that the family has been distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

It was their Norfolk location that made headlines once more this week as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in Zoom calls, but not from their home.

Kate Middleton got the world talking this week as she took part in a Zoom call thanking nurses up and down the country from the Queen’s Sandringham house rather than her own Anmer Hall home.

It has since been reported that the Queen has actually lent Sandringham House to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to use as an office while she is away.

Anmer Hall is the Cambridge family’s base, but given that it is a space for their children to study from home and for Prince Louis to play, the Queen has let Kate and Wills use her home as an office to get a bit of peace.

Both houses are on the Queen’s 20,000 acre estate, just three miles from each other, so it makes for the perfect commute.

