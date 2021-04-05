Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As with most families, it was far from a typical Easter for the royals.

While the Queen would usually be joined by her extended family for Easter services at St George’s Chapel, this year marked the second year in a row that the royals did not make a public appearance to mark Easter Sunday.

Instead, the public were given an update on what the royals were up to this Easter via social media, with the Palace releasing Easter well-wishes on Instagram.

Clarence House released new portraits of the Queen and Prince Charles walking together in the gardens of Frogmore House to mark the occasion, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opted for the more unconventional approach when it came to this year’s Easter message.

‘Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter,’ the Cambridges captioned their Easter post – a lighthearted clip that showed an Easter egg being smashed with a rolling pin in reverse.

In lieu of their traditional family gathering, it’s thought that William and Kate, alongside their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and two-year-old Prince Louis, are spending the bank holiday weekend at Kensington Palace, where they’ve been since schools reopened last month.

The fun clip was less traditional than the couple’s previous Easter messages, and signals brighter days ahead as vaccines are rolled out across the UK, and restrictions begin to ease.

Last year, the Cambridge family shared a photo of Kensington Palace surrounded by daffodils to mark the day, as they urged the public to stay at home to protect the NHS following the first national lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cambridges spent the majority of our third national lockdown at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they have been homeschooling their three children, and continuing their royal engagements via Zoom.

The duchess also recently announced that she will be entering the world of book publishing, as she launches a coffee table book of last year’s Hold Still exhibition. A moving document of UK lives during the pandemic, the book is expected to hit shelves on 7th May.