Meghan Markle has never taken part in the royal family’s Easter traditions

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Cambridge family have relocated to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making some of the most news lately however, recently moving to California where they are isolating with their son, Archie.

With Easter Sunday falling this weekend, fans and followers have been looking into how coronavirus will affect the royal family’s plans, with the Mountbatten-Windsors being regular attendees at Windsor’s Easter Sunday church service. This is of course something they will be unable to take part in this year with the event sadly being cancelled.

On closer inspection however, it appears that during her years as a royal, Meghan Markle never attended the annual event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both absent from the celebrations in 2018 in the run up to their wedding, and Meghan was forced to miss the service in 2019 due to being in the final stages of her pregnancy.

Here’s hoping that Meghan will make it next year!