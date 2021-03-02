Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Aside from when lockdown will be lifting, it’s been the question on everyone’s lips.

If you haven’t already had your COVID-19 vaccination, we’re sure you’ve wondered when, roughly, you might be getting it.

Handily, there’s a new online vaccine calculator that helps you to work out an estimate of when you’ll be invited to get not only your first, but your second dose of the vaccine.

All you have to do is head to the Omni Calculator website. There, you’ll be asked to enter a series of details, including your age, key worker status, and more.

Once you’ve input those details, you’ll be shown an estimate of when you may be expected to receive your vaccine.

Wondering how the website works it out? Well, the Omni calculator bases the estimation on stats from the UK government website. They’re regularly updating the details of how quickly the current vaccination roll out is happening.

It is important to emphasise here that this is simply an estimation and can’t guarantee a vaccination date. However, it does give you a good guideline.

The website doesn’t just offer an estimate on when you’ll get your vaccine – it has calculators figuring out stats for everyday life. Think how many loo rolls you’ll need for lockdown, how much your electricity bill might be, and more.

You’ll likely know that both the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines have both been rolling out in Britain since December 2020. Who got the vaccine first was organised in order of priority, with those most elderly and vulnerable at the top of the list.

At current, 20 million people across Britain have been given the first dose of the vaccination. The next age group on the list are the 40 to 49 year olds, who the government say will be getting their vaccinations from next month.

The government has also confirmed that they’re hoping every adult in Britain should have received their first vaccination by no later than July 31.

For full and up to date information on coronavirus, vaccinations and more, be sure to head to the World Health Organisation or National Health Service websites.