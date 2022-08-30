The name of this dating app is proving to be a popular choice for baby girls

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to picking the perfect baby name for your little bundle of joy, it’s likely that you’ve trawled the internet for something special. Whether you’re intrigued by the baby names soon to be extinct or you want to bestow as much luck as possible on your tiny tot, there are so many interesting and unique names out there that the scrolling and searching can feel like a full time job.

And while some parents are opting for monikers that are rarely used – like these popular food and drink themed baby names – others are finding that the name of this dating app is the one for them.

But will we be seeing an influx of baby Tinders being born this year? And little ones named Bumble running through the school gates in a few years?

Well, maybe not.

However, Raya is not only proving to be a very popular invite-only dating app with celebrities and private members – it reportedly has a waitlist of over 100,000 people and is known as the go-to matchmaker for the rich and famous – but it’s also the fastest rising girls name in the US baby name charts.

According to data from the Social Security Administration, Raya jumped 441 places on the official top 1,000, bumped up from 935th place to 494th in 2021.

Speaking to HuffPost, Abby Sandel – creator of the baby name blog Appellation Mountain – said: ‘Could the app have some influence? Maybe at the edges.

‘Luxury brands like Armani and Dior have a long history of use. Given the app’s exclusivity, it adds some luster to Raya. This would not be true for, say, Tinder.’

Disney’s influence could also come into play here, with Raya and the Last Dragon proving a popular movie since its premiere in early 2021.

Apparently, the soft sound of the name also makes it a popular choice, with Pamela Redmond Satran, co-founder of baby name site Nameberry, noting to the publication that vowel-heavy girls’ names have been on the rise in recent years.

