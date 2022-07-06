These are the most popular baby names of the year so far

Picking the perfect baby name can be stressful for those expecting the patter of tiny feet – do you pick something very unusual like a food and drink related moniker? Or opt for a sweet vintage baby name?
If you’re looking for baby names and are feeling a little unsure, BabyCentre has compiled a list of the most popular baby names of 2022 so far – and there are a quite a few surprises!
As well as some clear influences from popular films and TV shows, some historically popular names have slipped a few places in the rankings.
Olivia has been the most popular baby name for girls since 2015 – but that has now changed. Instead, Lily takes the top spot, followed by Sophia which remains in second place. Ivy and Aria have also entered the top 10, with the likes of Ava, Amelia and Isla remaining top choices for parents.
When it comes to boys names, Muhammed and Noah have kept their positions in first and second place respectively, but Oliver – which was in third place – has dropped in place of Jack, which now makes the top three. New names to enter the top ten include Ethan and Oscar.
It also seems that shows like Peaky Blinders could be influencing many when it comes to picking a moniker, with Arthur, Alfie, Freddie, Charlie, Finley, Luca and Thomas all landing spots in the top 20. For girls, Grace, Esme and Ada all placed in the top 100.
Parents are also opting for names with a regal touch, as royal monikers like Elizabeth and William climb places.
However, some names have not been recorded at all this year, with the likes of Kelly, Gail, Brenda, Susie, Keith, Leslie, Glenn and Terry having no takers.
Take a look at the top 20 baby names for girls and boys so far this year…
Most popular girls names of 2022
1. Lily
2. Sophia
3. Olivia
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Isla
7. Freya
8. Aria
9. Ivy
10. Mia
11. Elsie
12. Emily
13. Ella
14. Grace
15. Isabella
16. Evie
17. Hannah
18. Luna
19. Maya
20. Daisy
Most popular boys names of 2022
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Jack
4. Theo
5. Leo
6. Oliver
7. George
8. Ethan
9. Oscar
10. Arthur
11. Charlie
12. Freddie
13. Harry
14. Zayn
15. Alfie
16. Finley
17. Henry
18. Luca
19. Thomas
20. Aiden
Would you choose any of these for your little one?
We think they’re all adorable!