These are the most popular baby names of the year so far

Picking the perfect baby name can be stressful for those expecting the patter of tiny feet – do you pick something very unusual like a food and drink related moniker? Or opt for a sweet vintage baby name?

If you’re looking for baby names and are feeling a little unsure, BabyCentre has compiled a list of the most popular baby names of 2022 so far – and there are a quite a few surprises!

As well as some clear influences from popular films and TV shows, some historically popular names have slipped a few places in the rankings.

Olivia has been the most popular baby name for girls since 2015 – but that has now changed. Instead, Lily takes the top spot, followed by Sophia which remains in second place. Ivy and Aria have also entered the top 10, with the likes of Ava, Amelia and Isla remaining top choices for parents.

When it comes to boys names, Muhammed and Noah have kept their positions in first and second place respectively, but Oliver – which was in third place – has dropped in place of Jack, which now makes the top three. New names to enter the top ten include Ethan and Oscar.

It also seems that shows like Peaky Blinders could be influencing many when it comes to picking a moniker, with Arthur, Alfie, Freddie, Charlie, Finley, Luca and Thomas all landing spots in the top 20. For girls, Grace, Esme and Ada all placed in the top 100.

Parents are also opting for names with a regal touch, as royal monikers like Elizabeth and William climb places.

However, some names have not been recorded at all this year, with the likes of Kelly, Gail, Brenda, Susie, Keith, Leslie, Glenn and Terry having no takers.

Take a look at the top 20 baby names for girls and boys so far this year…

Most popular girls names of 2022

1. Lily

2. Sophia

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Isla

7. Freya

8. Aria

9. Ivy

10. Mia

11. Elsie

12. Emily

13. Ella

14. Grace

15. Isabella

16. Evie

17. Hannah

18. Luna

19. Maya

20. Daisy

Most popular boys names of 2022

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Jack

4. Theo

5. Leo

6. Oliver

7. George

8. Ethan

9. Oscar

10. Arthur

11. Charlie

12. Freddie

13. Harry

14. Zayn

15. Alfie

16. Finley

17. Henry

18. Luca

19. Thomas

20. Aiden

Would you choose any of these for your little one?

We think they’re all adorable!