How Kate Middleton shocked the Queen on her wedding day

Prince William and Kate Middleton might have married in 2011 (yes, it really was nine years ago), but royal fans are just as interested in the finer details of their big day now as they were back then, from what William said to Kate’s father at the altar to how the couple broke tradition on their wedding night.

But Kate did one thing that really surprised the Queen as she walked down the aisle.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Kate decided not to employ a professional makeup artist on her big day, instead opting to create her own look after a number of private lessons with Arabella Preston.

Wedding planner Mark Niemierko told the magazine: ‘I heard that Arabella Preston was called in by a mutual friend of hers and Kate’s.

;She’s had about three or four lessons with Kate at her private flat in Chelsea and has also gone, very privately to Clarence House.

‘Arabella was supposed to be coming on the day as well but now she isn’t, because Kate’s comfortable and confident in doing it herself.’

He adds that Kate wanted to ‘keep some normality’ by applying her own make-up, testament to her ‘informal character’.

In her 2016 tell-all book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, the Queen’s long-term dressmaker, Angela Kelly, revealed that the monarch also does her own make-up every day – with one exception: her Christmas speech. Kelly added that for the festive special the Queen hires professional TV make-up artist, Marilyn Widdess, who gets her camera ready.

She wrote: ‘You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion when Her Majesty does not do her own make-up.’

Brilliant!