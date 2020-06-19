This is how William and Kate’s titles will change when Charles becomes king

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Prince Harry both received new titles on their wedding days. William and Kate Middleton became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But when Prince Charles inherits the crown from the Queen, there will be a number of title changes – not just for the new king, but for his eldest son, too.

The Dukedom of Cornwall is usually held by the eldest son of the sovereign, so when Charles becomes the monarch it is expected that he will pass this, along with his subsidiary title of the Duke of Rothesay, down to William.

Royal expert Iain MacMarthanne reveals: ‘When Charles inherits the throne the Duke of Cambridge will automatically become Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay amongst other titles that are assumed by the heir to the throne.

‘As his wife, Catherine will become Duchess of Cornwall and Rothesay.

‘These new dukedoms will be in addition to that of Cambridge already held.’

Mr MacMarthanne also adds that Charles’ Prince of Wales title will not automatically be passed on to William.

He adds: ‘The title of Prince of Wales is not assumed automatically by the heir to the throne, and remains within the gift of the monarch. In the case of Charles, his mother the Queen created him Prince of Wales in 1958.

‘In the event of the Duke of Cambridge being made Prince of Wales, Catherine would automatically become Princess of Wales.’

When William does take the throne, Kate will become the Queen Consort, and he is expected to pass his dukedoms to his eldest son, Prince George.