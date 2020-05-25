Why Princess Charlotte may not be returning to school in June

Reception children will be able to return to school from 1st of June

Like many children in lockdown, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, are currently being homeschooled by their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Cambridges’ two oldest children are in Year 2 and reception respectively at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

William and Kate are dividing their homeschooling responsibilities, with the Cambridge family spending the lockdown period at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

‘We’re stuck into homeschooling again,’ Kate said of the experience a recent the video chat. ‘George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!’ We hear you, George.

So, when are the Cambridge children likely to return to school?

While previously thought that Princess Charlotte would be the first royal allowed out of lockdown due to her schooling age, she may not be returning any time soon, according to reports.

Thomas’s Battersea is apparently following government guidelines to reopen for reception and Years 1 & 6 at the start of June, The Times reports.

However, according to the paper, Prince William and Kate Middleton are contemplating not sending Charlotte back then, keeping their three children together at home instead.

This is so that the family can continue the routine they’ve established in lockdown – we assume until things are a bit more normal than they are currently.

Fair enough!