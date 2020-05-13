Why Princess Charlotte is likely to be the first royal out of isolation

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping busy during the lockdown. Not only have they been making video calls to students and teachers, they’ve also been writing heartwarming letters to charities and joining the rest of the royals to thank nurses around the world.

They’ve also been homeschooling their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (although they kept this secret from them during the Easter holidays).

Kate opened up about how it’s all going in their Norfolk residence, where the Cambridges are currently isolating.

In a video chat with veterans to mark VE Day, she said: ‘We’re stuck into homeschooling again.

‘George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!’

George and Charlotte are also keeping the Queen entertained while they can’t see her in a very sweet way.

And it seems that of all the royals, Charlotte may be the first of the family to leave isolation.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he aims for schools to reopen in June, revealing that he intends for those in reception, Year 1 and Year 6 to be the first to return.

This would mean that Charlotte, who is currently in Year 1, could be going back to Thomas’s Battersea before her brother, George, who is in Year 2.

Boris Johnson announced: ‘On step two – at the earliest by June 1, after half term, we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

‘Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays. And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport.’

It is yet to be announced when the remaining school years will be permitted to return.

However, William and Kate may decide to continue homeschooling their children at Amner Hall, as parents will not be penalised if they decide to keep their children at home, with an official spokesperson saying: ‘While we will not penalise parents for keeping children at home once they are eligible to return to school, we will strongly encourage them to do so.’