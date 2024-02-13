Taylor Swift says she 'accidentally' went clubbing with her parents post Super Bowl

Oops!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift kiss following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Taylor Swift had a very normal weekend, where her boyfriend won one of the largest sporting events in the world and she celebrated it by clubbing with her parents. Like we said: normal.

Adding to the normal-person effect, Taylor — who is typically a super private person and only shares very curated parts of her life on social media — ended up posting a video of the Super Bowl after-party on TikTok.

The party in question took place in a packed nightclub, and the video showed her athlete boyfriend Travis Kelce in the crowded room, with the words "It's a friends and family party they said," implying she didn't quite feel the situation was the most family-friendly ever.

Still, it doesn't sound like Taylor had any regrets over it, since she captioned her post: "accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life"

@taylorswift

accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life

♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Swifties loved the video, with one person commenting: "this feels like i'm on your close friends story i love it"

Someone else agreed, saying: "this feels like a personal video i can't believe i get to see it"

The official TikTok account for the NFL said: "what a day for the fam"

As you probably know by now if you're interested enough to read this far, Travis' American football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

After the game, Travis and Taylor passionately embraced and kissed, and videos then went viral of them doing the same at the after-party, even singing along to Taylor's hit song "Love Story."

Since their relationship started last summer, both Taylor and Travis have been spending a fair amount of time with each other's parents — showing that it really is a "love story" between them. Baby just say yes?

Topics
Taylor Swift
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸