The SAG Awards just saw a Devil Wears Prada reunion and it's going viral

Last night saw the 2024 SAG awards, and from the star-studded red carpet and stunning beauty looks to the groundbreaking wins, it was truly one for the ages.

The 30th annual awards ceremony celebrated the past year in film and television, seeing Oppenheimer and The Bear take home the most gongs, with Lily Gladstone making a historic win with her Best Actress award for Killers of the Flower Moon.

It was the A-list attendees and hosts who made the most news however, with the ceremony seeing non-stop reunions.

Yes, from Adam Brody and Leighton Meester giving us some millennial nostalgia on the red carpet, to the cast of Modern Family presenting an award together, the 2024 show was all about throwbacks.

The most talked about of the night involved Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, who had a surprise Devil Wears Prada reunion on stage.

As Meryl Streep took to the stage to present the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series - an award that was won by Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, Streep tripped over the microphone, telling the audience: "Two things: I forgot my glasses - clearly, and the envelope."

On that cue, her former co-stars Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, who played the two assistants to her infamous DWP character, Miranda Priestly, came on stage with her glasses and the envelope.

"It's an age-old question," Streep began after greeting her former co-stars. "Where does the character end and the actor begin?"

"As we've just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins," interrupted Blunt, to which Streep replied: "I don't think I'm anything like Miranda Priestly."

Hathaway then delivered the ultimate throwback Devil Wears Prada line, telling her: "No, no - that wasn't a question."

A long pause then ensued, which was followed by another famous Miranda Priestly quote from Blunt, telling Streep: "By all means, move at a glacial pace - you know how that thrills me."

Well, this is hilarious.

