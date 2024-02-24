You cannot miss these beauty looks from the SAG Awards 2024
The A-list have outdone themselves
It's officially a great time to be a beauty lover. From the incredible creative looks taking to the catwalks at fashion month to the effortlessly glam styles sweeping the red carpets this awards season, I'm feeling absolutely spoilt for beauty inspiration right now and, I'm pleased to say, it's showing no sign of stopping.
Tonight, I'm looking to Los Angeles for inspo and, more specifically, the 30th SAG Awards which are currently underway with a whole host of A-listers in attendance. And, it seems their glam squads must have been working overtime, as they're hitting the red carpet rocking some seriously impressive beauty looks. Keep scrolling to see for yourself...
1. Laverne Cox
The soft smokey eye, the glossy red lip, the braid, there are so many reasons to love this look on Laverne Cox and I'd be hard pressed to choose my favourite.
2. Sherry Cola
I've made it my mission tonight to find out what bright pink eyeshadow actress Sherry Cola has swept across her lids this evening. Perfectly contrasting her lemon yellow dress, her look was a joy-inducing burst of colour on the red carpet.
3. Elizabeth Debicki
Tapping into the peach fuzz trend, Elizabeth Debicki's soft glam look feels like a breath of fresh air.
4. Juno Temple
Curly girls, save Juno Temple's show stopping centre-parted coils to your Pinterest board for your next salon visit.
5. Jessica Chastain
I promise you, Jessica Chastain's peach toned eye is going to be everywhere this spring so treat yourself to a warm toned palette ASAP.
6. Bel Powley
Bel's beauty look proves something keeping things classic can totally pay off. From her mini feline flick to her red lip and glowing skin, it all just works.
7. Brie Larson
I'm obsessed with the way Brie Larson mimicked the tones of her peach toned gown in her makeup. Plus, her romantic soft waves? Pure perfection.
7. Ayo Edebiri
Since her arrival on the scene just last year, Ayo's glam squad haven't put a foot (or should I say brush) wrong and tonight was no different. Her defined eye and subtle red lip pair perfectly for an understatedly glam look.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.