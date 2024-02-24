You cannot miss these beauty looks from the SAG Awards 2024

It's officially a great time to be a beauty lover. From the incredible creative looks taking to the catwalks at fashion month to the effortlessly glam styles sweeping the red carpets this awards season, I'm feeling absolutely spoilt for beauty inspiration right now and, I'm pleased to say, it's showing no sign of stopping.

Tonight, I'm looking to Los Angeles for inspo and, more specifically, the 30th SAG Awards which are currently underway with a whole host of A-listers in attendance. And, it seems their glam squads must have been working overtime, as they're hitting the red carpet rocking some seriously impressive beauty looks. Keep scrolling to see for yourself...

1. Laverne Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The soft smokey eye, the glossy red lip, the braid, there are so many reasons to love this look on Laverne Cox and I'd be hard pressed to choose my favourite.

2. Sherry Cola

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've made it my mission tonight to find out what bright pink eyeshadow actress Sherry Cola has swept across her lids this evening. Perfectly contrasting her lemon yellow dress, her look was a joy-inducing burst of colour on the red carpet.

3. Elizabeth Debicki

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tapping into the peach fuzz trend, Elizabeth Debicki's soft glam look feels like a breath of fresh air.

4. Juno Temple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curly girls, save Juno Temple's show stopping centre-parted coils to your Pinterest board for your next salon visit.

5. Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I promise you, Jessica Chastain's peach toned eye is going to be everywhere this spring so treat yourself to a warm toned palette ASAP.

6. Bel Powley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bel's beauty look proves something keeping things classic can totally pay off. From her mini feline flick to her red lip and glowing skin, it all just works.

7. Brie Larson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm obsessed with the way Brie Larson mimicked the tones of her peach toned gown in her makeup. Plus, her romantic soft waves? Pure perfection.

7. Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since her arrival on the scene just last year, Ayo's glam squad haven't put a foot (or should I say brush) wrong and tonight was no different. Her defined eye and subtle red lip pair perfectly for an understatedly glam look.