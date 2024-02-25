Here's who won big at last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards

Last night saw the 2024 SAG awards, with A-listers descending on the Los Angeles red carpet to celebrate the past year in film and television.

The 30th annual awards ceremony was a historic evening, with major wins from Oppenheimer and The Bear. But from Poor Things to The Crown, who won big last night?

SAG Awards Film Categories

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

WINNER - Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding performance by a cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER - Oppenheimer

Best stunt ensemble in a film

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

WINNER - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

SAG Awards Television Categories

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

WINNER - Steven Yeun, Beef

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

WINNER - Ali Wong, Beef

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

WINNER - Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

WINNER - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best ensemble cast in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER - Succession

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER - The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best stunt ensemble in a TV series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

WINNER - The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

We will continue to update this story.