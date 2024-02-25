Here's who won big at last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards

published

Last night saw the 2024 SAG awards, with A-listers descending on the Los Angeles red carpet to celebrate the past year in film and television. 

The 30th annual awards ceremony was a historic evening, with major wins from Oppenheimer and The Bear. But from Poor Things to The Crown, who won big last night?

SAG Awards Film Categories

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER - Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding performance by a cast

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER - Oppenheimer

Best stunt ensemble in a film

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
WINNER - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

SAG Awards Television Categories

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER - Steven Yeun, Beef

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER - Ali Wong, Beef

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
WINNER - Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Best actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best ensemble cast in a drama series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER - Succession

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER - The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best stunt ensemble in a TV series

Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
WINNER - The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

We will continue to update this story.

