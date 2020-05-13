The royals reunite in a new video sending their support to healthcare workers

The royals have been recording video messages, chatting on video calls and offering their time to look after those who are most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since they stepped down as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been volunteering to deliver meals to the critically ill in the Los Angeles area and the Duke of Sussex has spoken about how much life has changed. Prince William and Kate Middleton have also been video calling students and teachers and keeping in touch with various charities.

And now the royal family has reunited to show their support for healthcare workers across the globe who are working tirelessly to look after us all.

To mark International Nurses Day on Tuesday 12th May, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex thanked those working on the frontline.

The clip, which was released on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, sees them joining video calls with nurses across the world, in Australia, Sierra Leone, India, Malwai, the Bahamas, Cyprus and the UK.

The Queen is heard telling the President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation and Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing, Professor Kathleen McCourt: ‘This is a rather important day. Obviously nurses have had a very important part to play recently.’

Kate also told one nurse: ‘I don’t know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road despite the extra pressures you’re all under and the challenging conditions – it’s just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world. You should be so proud of the work that you do.’

This is lovely.