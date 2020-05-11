Prince Harry releases a surprise new video talking about how ‘life has changed’

Since their move to California just before the lockdown was announced in the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been volunteering to deliver food to the critically ill in the Los Angeles area and also showing their support for UK charities.

Now, Harry has spoken about the Invictus Games which was due to be held in The Hague, Netherlands last weekend, and also thanked those working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was cancelled in March and at the time Harry released a video saying: ‘This was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have had to make. I’m so grateful for everybody who has worked so incredibly hard over the last couple of week to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games, in a different way and in a safe way.

‘But this decision was the most sensible and the safest option for all of you and your families as well as everybody else involved in these games.’

The Duke of Sussex decided to share another video message on Sunday 9th May regarding the event, noting how much life has changed and thanking the team.

He said: ‘Hello everybody. As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should also have been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start The Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague.

‘Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation and they are busy putting plans in place for next year. The new dates will be shared with you very soon.’

He also thanked the doctors and nurses working tirelessly during the crisis, adding: ‘Throughout this week we will be seeing and hearing from many Invictus competitors; their experience and resilience in dealing with mental health challenges is something we could all learn lessons from.

‘The same could obviously be said for our incredible health care professionals working so hard to keep us all safe.’