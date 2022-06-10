Rebel Wilson reveals she is dating a woman in a powerful Instagram post

Trending:

    The talented actress, comedian and singer Rebel Wilson posted on social media today to announce that she is dating a woman.

    The Australian actress posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma smiling for a selfie, captioning the image:

    I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove

    The pair were first pictured together in January, and in March Wilson, 42, took Agruma as her plus-one to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

    The photo received a deluge of felicitations from Wilson’s Instagram followers and fellow A-listers including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer who replied with several hearts before simply writing: “so much love”. 

    Among the well-wishers was Wilson’s ex-boyfriend Australian tennis player Matt Reid who wrote: “congratulations” alongside a couple of celebratory hand emojis. 

     Although Wilson and Reid never officially confirmed their relationship they attended the AACTA Awards together in Sydney last December. 

    In a May interview with People Magazine, Wilson said that she had been set up with her current partner “by a friend”.

    She told the publication that the two had initially broken the ice on the phone: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

    “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” added Wilson. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

    Agruma is the founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing company based in Los Angeles.

