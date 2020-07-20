Prince William admits he has a rather unusual hangover cure

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have continued to work through the coronavirus pandemic, playing bingo with pensioners over a video call, delivering food parcels to the vulnerable and secretly volunteering for crisis helplines.

This weekend, William visited a drop-in day centre for the homeless, run by Light Project Peterborough, which has helped Peterborough City Council to house 130 homeless individuals since the lockdown started in March.

During his visit, the Duke said the UK would ‘never have a better chance’ to address the homelessness crisis, explaining: ‘I’m really hoping – I mean this pandemic has been truly horrendous for everyone – I’m really hoping that the slivers of positivity and the slivers of goodness that might come out of this is in the homelessness side of things.

‘You’ll never have a better chance nationally to crack homelessness and do something properly.’

He talked to a number of people who rely on the services of the centre, including 55-year-old Robert Smale who has been living in a tent for more than six years.

Recalling the conversation he had with William, Mr Smale said that the royal revealed his unusual hangover cure.

While discussing pie and mash and jellied eels, Prince reportedly told him: ‘I ate jellied eels on a hangover, after a bender.’

Mr Smale added this was ‘quite good, at least he’s human,’ before telling the future king: ‘You need a bit of pie and mash in you, fatten you up a bit.’

Earlier this month, William visited the the Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham, Norfolk, as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed he is a ‘cider man’, ordering a pint and a plate of chips at the bar before chatting to staff.

Landlord Anthony Goodrich said of the royal’s visit: ‘He wanted to visit a pub that was reopening and he chose us and we were very honoured he chose us. He was enjoying his cider and chips. He was totally at ease and it was a real pleasure to meet him.’