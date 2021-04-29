Prince William stepped in to help Kate Middleton with her wedding hair

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, this is lovely.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary today, with members of the public and royal family sharing sweet photographs and anecdotes from the big day.

The wedding made history, breaking protocol from start to finish.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and of course their choosing to spend their wedding night at Buckingham Palace rather than jetting off for their honeymoon immediately.

Even Kate Middleton’s hair made headlines, with the Duchess of Cambridge actually breaking a 350-year-old tradition when she chose to wear her hair down.

One sweet anecdote from the big day has been going viral this morning, involving Prince William assisting his bride with her wedding hair – helping to move a 500-year-old mirror so that she could admire her blow dry.

Hair stylist James Pryce explained to People that he gave her a blow dry in between the wedding ceremony and the Clarence House reception, but needed a bit of help from William.

‘I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair, and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror,’ he explained to People. ‘[William] just said, “Let me give you a hand,” and I said, “No, no, honestly,” but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror — he’s great, he really is.’

Well, that’s lovely.

Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!