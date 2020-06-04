Why Prince William teased Kate Middleton about her popular yellow dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In recent years, Prince William and Kate Middleton have ‘let their guard down’ and often share jokes and enjoy lighthearted fun with fans. The Duke of Cambridge even made his comedy acting debut, joking about everything from the royals, homeschooling and TV shows.

And William also had something funny to say about Kate’s style.

Earlier this week, William and Kate sent their support to firefighters, paramedics and police in a message to mark Thank A First Responder Day.

During the video, William said: ‘Earlier this year we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, as they worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australian communities from the devastating wildfires. The world was watching your efforts, and we were deeply moved by what we saw.’

Kate added: ‘Sadly, you’re now on the front line of yet another emergency. The Covid-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health, but also their mental wellbeing.’

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a yellow dress, the very same one that she wore during her visit to Australia with William and Prince George in 2014.

But apparently, William wasn’t a fan of the dress – as Kate told a lady in the crowd: ‘William said I look like a banana!’

The dress is a custom piece which she also wore to the Wimbledon women’s semi-finals in 2016, so she didn’t take his words to heart.

These two!