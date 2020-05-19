Why Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘letting their guard down’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic by reaching out to school pupils and teachers with video calls, writing letters to charities to show their support and clapping for carers every Thursday with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also participated in a video message this week to raise awareness for mental health alongside the likes of Anthony Joshua, Harry Kane and David Tennant.

Reminding us that ‘we’re all connected’, they showed their support for those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

William said: ‘We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference.

‘So right now, let’s join together across the UK and reach out to someone.’

Kate added: ‘If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message.’

Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes that the couple have been ‘stepping up to the plate’ during the Covid-19 outbreak.

She told ET: ‘We’re seeing them letting their guard down and that is a result of what we are going through.’

Nicholl also said that their work has been a ‘dose of entertainment’ for many during these unprecedented times, especially the inclusion of their children.

In April, royal expert Roya Nikkhah said: ‘The very clever thing the Cambridges have always done is they’ve always given us just enough of a little insight into their personal life, what it’s like at home with George, Charlotte and Louis, so people understand that they are going through similar things to what everyone else is going through.’