Prince William makes his comedy acting debut and it’s brilliant

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been working hard to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, before the lockdown, they visited an NHS centre to praise those on the frontline, and the couple later surprised NHS workers with phone calls to boost morale.

They also called teachers and pupils at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work, and when one child showed them a picture of his mother, an NHS worker, Kate said: ‘You should be very proud of her, they’re doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers.’

And this week, William decided to have a little fun in the name of charity by making his comedy acting debut as part of BBC’s coronavirus fundraiser, The Big Night In. The show was a collaboration between Children In Need and Comic Relief to raise funds for charities supporting those affected by Covid-19.

The Duke of Cambridge starred as himself in a sketch alongside Stephen Fry, who played his iconic Blackadder character Lord Melchett. According to Evening Standard, William is a huge fan of the historical comedy and was keen to get involved.

During the segment, the Prince joked about everything from the royals, homeschooling and TV shows.

When Fry told him that it was almost time to Clap for Carers, William replied: ‘On my way, let me just see if I can just find my socks, and my shoes… And my trousers.’

William also joked about not watching one of the most popular shows on Netflix at the moment, Tiger King.

He asked Stephen Fry: ‘By the way have you seen anything good on TV? It’s been hell without EastEnders.’

When he suggested that the prince should watch the series about Joe Exotic, William replied: ‘I tend to avoid shows about royalty.’

Oh, William.