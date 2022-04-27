Prince William feels ‘let down’ by Prince Harry and may ‘never fully trust him again’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s interview with US chat show host Oprah saw the couple sitting alongside the host for a candid chat about everything from mental health, media scrutiny and their relationships with other members of the royal family.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about how happy they are since moving overseas and settling in California with their children, the controversial tell-all is said to have shocked the royal family with the Palace releasing a statement to say that they were ‘saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging’ things were for Harry and Meghan.

However, the 90 minute segment is said to have been difficult for Prince William, with the Duke of Cambridge feeling ‘low as ever’ afterwards feeling that Harry was ‘throwing incendiary and, in some cases, unanswerable charges into the public domain.’

In his upcoming book, William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch, royal author Robert Jobson delves into the life of the Duke of Cambridge. As well as discussing his ‘fiery temper’ and claiming that he believes Prince Andrew ‘should be banished’, Jobson writes about William’s relationship with Harry following the controversial tell-all interview.

Explaining that he doesn’t believe the brothers will reconcile in the near future, he writes: ‘To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement. He wasn’t sure if he could ever fully trust his brother again.’

Jobson also adds that Harry’s comments about William and Charles being ‘trapped’ within the monarchy didn’t go down well.

According to a former palace figure, William was ‘furious’, with the source saying: ‘He thought it was not only bad manners, but frankly bloody rude to make those claims on his behalf, with no authority, and made worse because it was total nonsense.’

While it is unclear where their relationship stands currently, Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir reportedly has the royal family ‘despairing’ over what it might contain.

The Palace has not yet commented.