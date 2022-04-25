Royal author claims William’s ‘fiery temper’ will be shut down by Camilla when Charles is King

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Over the years, royal commentators have questioned whether Prince Charles will hand the crown straight to Prince William when the Queen passes on royal duties, and it seems almost half of Brits believe that the Duke of Cambridge should be the next King.

However, following the Queen’s announcement that she would like Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne, experts feel that the Prince of Wales may take up the position after all. While the news is said to have blindsided William and Harry, it is thought that Charles has big plans to make changes within the monarchy when the time comes.

And according to one royal author, Camilla – who is said to be very protective of her husband – has a different approach when it comes to dealing with William, who the author claims has a ‘notably short fuse’ in private.

While Charles reportedly ‘treads carefully’ with his eldest son, Camilla is ‘not as accomodating’.

In William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch by Robert Jobson, the royal expert says: ‘The truth is, the Duchess feels it is her duty to protect the Prince of Wales from himself sometimes.

‘He is going to be king, and she doesn’t mind reminding others in the family of that now and again—and that includes his son and heir.’

Jobson adds that while Charles observes the ‘pecking order’ of the royal hierarchy, distinguishing himself as below his mother, the Queen, William sees himself as more ‘on a level’ with his father.

He also adds that Kate Middleton often acts as a mediator between the pair, using her ‘deft diplomatic touch to smooth things over between father and son’.

Jobson continues: ‘[William’s] fiery temper can blow up at any time—usually when he’s frustrated or when it comes to issues regarding his family. Even senior members of his circle will ‘check which way the wind is blowing’ before becoming too self-assured in his presence or raising problematic issues that might be better addressed at another time.

‘Other insiders confide that William can be an emotional character who is, on occasion, ‘difficult to handle.’ Sometimes, the level of William’s belligerence has shocked his father, who’s always loathed confrontation. The result is that Charles tends to tread carefully when dealing with his heir and fails to pull him up on his lack of respect.’

This is where he reports that Camilla will step in when Charles becomes King.

William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch by Robert Jobson is expected to be released in May 2022.