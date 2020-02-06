Prince William reads this book to George, Charlotte and Louis ‘all the time’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been very open about family life and what happens in the Cambridge household behind closed doors – whether it is how Prince George wakes up William and Kate or Princess Charlotte’s favourite snack.

The royals are always giving us sweet updates about their three young children, and it was particularly brilliant finding out that one of Prince Louis’ first words was actually ‘Mary’ thanks to the national treasure, Mary Berry, as Kate explained: ‘[It’s] because right at his height at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.’

So on a recent royal excursion, it came as no surprise that William and Kate opened up once again about their little ones.

The couple visited an ice cream parlour in Mumbles, South Wales, and when William saw a child reading Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson, he announced: ‘I read this to our children all the time!’ and recalled when he met the author, who was awarded her CBE for services to literature.

He revealed: ‘I said, “Do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?”‘

The children’s book tells the story of a witch who invites animals to travel with her on her broom. It was originally published in 2002 and later adapted into a TV film ten years later.

The Duke of Cambridge has previously told the author that The Gruffalo is also a big hit with George, Charlotte and Louis.

William went on to talk about the books his little ones will likely be reading in the future, continuing: ‘David Walliams also does good books for children – for a little bit older children I think.

‘I’ve read one and it was really, really good.’