Prince George wakes William and Kate up every morning by playing this song

The Cambridges are very open when it comes to sharing details of their lives behind closed doors. Prince William and Kate Middleton often talk to royal fans about their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, revealing sweet stories about them – from Charlotte’s favourite snack (it’s actually very sophisticated), to Kate’s lovely birthday tradition for her little ones.

The couple even opened up about one of Louis’ first words, with Kate telling national treasure Mary Berry: ‘One of Louis’ first words was Mary. Because right at his height at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

‘The children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your books and he would say, “That’s Mary Berry”… So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.’

And the latest anecdote from William about his eldest son is beyond cute.

George is a huge football fan, much like William, and last year he even joined the Duke of Cambridge at a match between his dad’s favourite team, Aston Villa, and Norwich.

But it seems that ever since the World Cup in 2018, George has become an even bigger football fan.

At this year’s Royal Variety Show, William told Frank Skinner that George loves to play his 1996 football hit Three Lions every morning.

He told The Mirror that William said: ‘I listen to your song every morning.

‘Honestly, George plays it every morning ever since the World Cup.

‘I thought it would fade away but it hasn’t. He still plays it every day.’

Adorable.