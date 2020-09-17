Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s unusual new hobby is so sweet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton often share adorable stories about their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They recently spoke about Louis’ love for the Queen of Baking, Mary Berry, revealing that she had a huge influence on the toddler’s first words. We also know that Charlotte’s favourite snack is pretty fancy for a five year old, and George likes to spend his time watching Disney films and practicing ballet.

But what else do the Cambridge children like to do in their spare time? Their nanny reportedly has some strict rules, ensuring that they have a ‘no nonsense’ upbringing, but the three little royals enjoy the outdoors and spent a lot of time playing in the spacious gardens at Anmer Hall – the family’s Norfolk residence – during lockdown.

A source told The Sun: ‘Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted. Birdwatching with binoculars is another favourite of the kids.’

It seems that William and Kate’s youngest children also have a rather unique interest, as they discussed their new hobby when they visited the London Bridge Job Centre.

Talking to employees from construction company Keltbray, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that Charlotte and Louis love to watch the diggers.

William said: ‘The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it.’

Kate added that their daughter also enjoyed it too, saying: ‘Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.’

The royal couple previously spoke about Louis’ love for tractors, with William explaining in February: ‘We’ve been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn’t sure at first, but George was straight in there.

‘Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs.’

Too cute.