Prince Harry reportedly wants to ‘spend more time in the UK’ and ‘retain military titles’

It has been a little over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

As a result, the couple lost their HRH titles and moved away from their Sussex Royal brand. They have since moved overseas and settled in California with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, buying their first home together in the seaside town of Montecito.

Over the last twelve months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy working on a number of new ventures, from their huge Netflix deal to their podcast (the first episode of which went viral thanks to an adorable appearance from baby Archie).

Although Harry is reportedly ‘thriving’ in the US, a new report from the Telegraph claims that he wishes to spend more time in the UK and also wants to retain his military titles.

A friend reportedly told the publication that the Duke will spend more time in Britain when restrictions have eased, and that he has spent the majority of his time in the US since stepping down as a result of the pandemic.

They also claimed that Harry wishes to keep his military titles, something which he was forced to give up when he moved away from the royal family.

The source added: ‘His military work is one of the most important things to him. Of course he wants to keep them.’

Harry was an officer in the Army for a decade, and was stripped of a number of his honorary titles last year.

According to the report, he hopes to keep his roles of Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command, but currently he is not able to take any particular role using these.

However, this is something that could change following the one-year review period given by the Queen.