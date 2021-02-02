Meghan Markle has broken her silence on the controversial changes to Archie’s birth certificate

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles last year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Despite being across the pond, the Sussex couple made headline news this week as a change to baby Archie’s birth certificate went viral.

Meghan’s name was changed on Archie’s birth certificate, removing her forenames, Rachel and Meghan, and leaving simply her title: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex’.

Despite the fact that the change in question was made just months after Archie’s birth, it has only recently surfaced, due to a tabloid article.

People and publications were quick to believe Meghan was behind it, with some even thinking it was a snub to the royal family.

It has since been explained however that it was not Meghan but the palace that made the changes.

‘The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials,’ a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex told BAZAAR.com. ‘This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.’

They continued: ‘To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called “experts” chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family “snub” and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive. There’s a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait.’

Well, that’s that.