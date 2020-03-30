Thomas Markle has a lot to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to California

Meghan Markle has a difficult relationship with her family, something that has plagued her years as a Royal.

The Markles as a whole have created a lot of drama around the Duchess of Sussex, from estranged nephew Tyler Dooley naming his cannabis business after her to her estranged half sister Samantha Grant (now Markle) choosing Meghan’s due date to release her tell-all book.

‘I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a “stiff upper lip”’, Meghan explained last year in a documentary interview. ‘I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging. I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair.’

The family member who has spent the most time in the press however is Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, who it seems is taking every opportunity to publicly tear apart Harry and Meghan’s actions.

The couple’s recent move to California was no exception, with Thomas unsurprisingly having a lot to say about it.

‘They walked out on me when I had a heart attack,’ the 75-year-old announced via The Sun. ‘Everything she did to me, she has now done to the Royal Family.’

He continued: ‘I think it is ridiculous. You cannot make Harry look more like a wimp than she has done now. Yes, they will come to California and become A-listers – they will be welcomed in all the wealthiest people’s houses. But you cannot buy the honour that you have. There are people in the world who would pay millions of dollars to become a duchess and part of the Royal Family.

‘Meghan is doing voiceover work for Disney – but I think her and Harry’s support is fading fast. I’m losing a lot of respect for them – they look like money-grubbers. I feel they should return to England and fulfill the duties they got married for.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not yet responded.