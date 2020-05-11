Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired David and Victoria Beckham’s aide

Here’s everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always run in A-list circles – just look at the pews from their star-studded 2018 wedding. We’re talking Oprah, James Corden, James Blunt and Serena Williams to name a few!

And it seems that A-list pals are much more than just wedding guests, with Harry and Meghan holidaying with both George and Amal Clooney and Victoria and David Beckham over the years, with the whole Beckham clan joining the royals for the Australian leg of their tour a couple of years back.

Their A-list circle is something that has only increased since the couple have moved away from royal life, with both celebrity couples proving to be a big help with the Sussex family’s next steps.

George and Amal reportedly recommended a nanny to the royals for baby Archie and it was also reported that they were using Victoria and David’s interior designer Vicky Charles to refurbish their Cotswolds home, in Great Tew, Oxfordshire.

This week however it was staff that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly getting from the Beckhams, with it reported that the Sussex family had hired David and Victoria’s former aide.

According to the Daily Mail, Rebecca Mostow, a previous employee of the Beckham family has been ‘brought in by the couple to help run their day-to-day lives in Beverly Hills.’

This was confirmed by a source via The Sun, who explained that ‘Rebecca is extremely discreet, diligent and professional and has been around high-end celebrities for decades.’ The source continued: ‘She’s exactly what Harry and Meghan were looking for and came highly recommended.’

Well, that’s that.