Prince Harry makes a sweet and emotional video call back to the UK

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with members of the royal family leading the way.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Cambridge family have relocated to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Kate and William have been making surprise phone calls to NHS staff and video calls with teachers and children in order to boost morale, something that Prince Harry also made news for this week.

Yes, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who made news this week, as the couple – currently isolating in California – make a video call of their own back to the UK.

The video call in question saw Harry sitting down with parents caring for sick children to highlight the work of the WellChild charity.

‘I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys,’ Harry told the parents, going on to share his own parenting experience of ‘having one kid at 11 months old.’

Harry continued: ‘There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time, and being able to have family time—so much family time that you almost think do I feel guilty for having so much family time?

‘Full respect to every single one of you,’ he continued. ‘This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you. Hopefully, through this video we can make it more clear and obvious to government and everybody else that you are in the “vulnerable” bracket and WellChild needs more help.

‘It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy. Keep going, keep the morale up, keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon!’