Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health series was filmed in the UK

Over the last few years, Prince Harry has been open about his mental health struggles following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.

The Duke of Sussex has worked with various charities and spearheaded initiatives alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, as they launched the Heads Together campaign to tackle mental health stigma and raise awareness. Last year, Harry and Meghan Markle attended the launch of Shout, an initiative backed by the Royal Foundation, which offers 24/7 text support to those in crisis.

At a recent event in Miami, Harry reportedly told guests about his experience with therapy, and ‘talked about how the events of his childhood affected him.’

Harry has also been working on a mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, which is due to air on Apple TV later this year.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared the news last April with a statement that read: ‘The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.

‘This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve.’

It has now been reported that the series has been partly filmed in the UK, with a spokesperson for the charity Combat Stress – which helps military veterans struggling with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder – sharing that they have been involved in the show, and that there have been visits to their UK-based hospitals and treatment centres in Shropshire, Ayr and Surrey.

Prince Charles is a patron for the charity, and in 2019 he launched the ‘At Ease Appeal’ to raise £10 million to fund mental health treatment and services.