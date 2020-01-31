Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking for ‘kindness’

The world has been watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s every move since they announced that they would be stepping back as ‘senior royals’ earlier this month. The couple shared the news that they would be splitting their time between the UK and Canada going forward and are currently overseas with their son, baby Archie Harrison.

Harry spoke about their decision at a recent dinner for his charity, Sentebale, revealing that ‘there was no other option’ but to resign, and the Queen has offered her support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying in a statement: ‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family… I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.’

Now, Harry and Meghan are asking for ‘kindness’ in their latest Instagram post.

Despite losing their HRH titles and their ability to ‘formally represent The Queen’, they assured the public that they are committed to their charity work and raising awareness for causes that are important to them. Harry has been involved with mental health campaigns, starting the Heads Together charity with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and now the Sussexes are supporting the Bell Let’s Talk campaign which highlights the importance of kindness.

Bell Canada is a Canadian phone network and the campaign is encouraging people to reach out to loved ones to check in on them.

Taking to Instagram stories, Harry and Meghan shared images of people holding signs, reading things such as: ‘Be kind to everyone you meet, it goes a long way.’

For each view of the campaign video, the company will make a donation.

Several celebrities have used their platforms to support the campaign, including Céline Dion and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.