Prince Harry ‘won’t be invited’ to Prince William’s 40th birthday this summer

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been making headlines in recent years, with the brothers reportedly ‘not so close’ according to insiders and the Duke of Cambridge was said to be ‘low as ever’ after Harry’s interview with Oprah last year.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to the US talkshow host alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, discussing everything from the pressures they faced from the media during their time as working royals to the inner workings of the monarchy.

Harry also touched on his relationship with William, after previously admitting in an interview that they had ‘good days and bad days’, saying that he believed his brother was ‘trapped’ in his royal position.

Although it was thought that they would be ‘burying the hatchet’ when they reunite for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations this summer, one source is now claiming that William has decided against inviting Harry to his 40th birthday.

According to heat magazine, the Duke – who will celebrate the milestone on 21st June – reportedly believes it will ‘bring a whole fresh set of problems’ if Harry and Meghan attend, and feels that Harry’s decision not to attend Prince Philip’s memorial has caused more issues between them.

A source said: ‘William still loves Harry – that will never change – but his apparent insensitivity makes him persona non grata at the moment and it will take some miracle for that to change.

‘The feeling is that, even if Harry and Meghan decided to come to William’s celebration, and that is a big if, their presence would bring a whole fresh set of problems, and nobody wants that. The sad truth is that William barely recognises, let alone relates to, his younger brother any more.’

The Palace has not yet commented.