Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to produce feature films, comedies and dramas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It has been a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step away from the royal family, and they have since moved overseas with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The couple have settled in Montecito, a quiet seaside town in California, after buying their first home together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been busy working over the last twelve months, making a number of virtual television appearances and releasing videos to show their support for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as well as share their views on political issues.

They have also signed a huge Netflix deal, with the pair explaining that they hope to make ‘content that informs but also gives hope.’

Following the announcement, their statement read: ‘Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

‘As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.’

Now it has been reported that Harry and Meghan will also start their own TV and film production company in order to create movies, comedies and dramas.

The couple are said to have filed paperwork with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office late last year to trademark Archewell productions. It includes plans to make ‘motion picture films, television series and videos’, according to reports.

Earlier this month, they launched their first Archewell podcast with Archie Harrison making an adorable cameo.

His first words in public were, ‘Happy New Year’ and, unsurprisingly, it went viral.

Royal fans were also taken aback by the fact that the Sussexes’ son appears to have an American accent.

Cute.