Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a video showing off Archie’s American accent

The Sussexes are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and since resigning from their royal family roles last year, they have been making non-stop news.

The family of three has relocated to California where they are focusing on their mental health following a difficult few years of online abuse and press harassment, making only a few public appearances since their move.

This past month however, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight, launching their new podcast, Archewell Audio.

Kicking off a schedule of episodes on reflections, lessons and hopes, Meghan and Harry welcomed listeners, telling them: ‘We’re glad you’re here. As we all know, it’s been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.’

Ending the podcast, Meghan concluded: ‘From us I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins.’

It was baby Archie who made the most news however, as he spoke for the first time publicly at the end of their podcast, telling the world: ‘Happy New Year’.

Unsurprisingly, the appearance went viral, with royal fans obsessed with the fact that ‘Baby Archie has an American accent’.

