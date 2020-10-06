Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some extremely A-list Christmas plans

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next. And this summer, the couple not only signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes, they also bought a home together in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

It was expected that the family of three would be spending the approaching Christmas holidays in their new Santa Barbara home, but now according to new reports, it is thought that the Sussex family would be having a very A-list Christmas.

According to sources via The Mirror and The Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan will be hosting Christmas in Los Angeles and inviting A-list friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

The A-list couple are known to be close friends with the Sussexes, with Katharine and Meghan going to school together and Grammy-winning David reportedly being like Harry’s ‘surrogate dad’.

‘Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,’ the source reportedly explained. ‘She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking. They’ve also invited David and Katharine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home. They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.’

It is important to remember however, that a Christmas with the royals wouldn’t be possible because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Either way, we hope Meghan and Harry have a lovely Christmas!